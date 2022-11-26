FY2022 EPS Estimates for PAVmed Inc. Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for PAVmed in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.89). The consensus estimate for PAVmed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PAVmed’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $8.25 price target on PAVmed in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

PAVmed Stock Down 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. PAVmed has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the second quarter valued at $1,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PAVmed by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 236,448 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PAVmed by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 120,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PAVmed by 372.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 66,104 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

