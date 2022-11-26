FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Decreased by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.27. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.84 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.31 EPS.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$12.13 billion during the quarter.
Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance
Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$134.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$187.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$126.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$126.32.
Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total transaction of C$509,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$733,464.87. Insiders sold 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529 over the last quarter.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
