FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Decreased by Analyst

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.27. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.84 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.31 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$12.13 billion during the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. CSFB upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$143.42.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$134.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$187.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$126.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$126.32.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total transaction of C$509,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$733,464.87. Insiders sold 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.