FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trevena in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($8.64) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.25). The consensus estimate for Trevena’s current full-year earnings is ($8.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Trevena’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trevena by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth $51,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
