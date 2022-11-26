FY2022 EPS Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Increased by Analyst

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Unum Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.13. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

UNM opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

