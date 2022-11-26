FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zymeworks Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Zymeworks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.03). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%.
Zymeworks Price Performance
NYSE:ZYME opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Zymeworks has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $21.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 30.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 52,992.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 317,955 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth $1,810,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.