FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zymeworks Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Zymeworks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.03). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZYME. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Zymeworks has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $21.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 30.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 52,992.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 317,955 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth $1,810,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

