FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chico’s FAS’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CHS opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $757.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 490,854 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 149,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 86,579 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

