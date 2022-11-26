FY2023 Earnings Forecast for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $12.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.30. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2024 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.16.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 520,375 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

