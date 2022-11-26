FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($5.51) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.38). The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENTA. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $92.90.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

