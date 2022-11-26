FY2023 EPS Estimates for ABB Ltd Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for ABB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for ABB’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABB’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get ABB alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of ABB

Shares of ABB stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.