FY2023 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the technology retailer will earn $6.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.14. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.4 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $116.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after buying an additional 2,099,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

