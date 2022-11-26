FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.30. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $151.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,536,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 516,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,666,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

