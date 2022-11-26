FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Boosted by Cormark

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.02. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $68.06 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,054,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,177 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after acquiring an additional 245,841 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,155,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,814,536,000 after acquiring an additional 451,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,227 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

