FY2024 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Cut by Analyst

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($7.85) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($7.49). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.81) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2025 earnings at ($10.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.95) EPS.

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARVN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.19.

Arvinas Price Performance

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.89. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $83.40.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.