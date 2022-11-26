G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GIII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.