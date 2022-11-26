Gati Al-Jebouri Acquires 180,000 Shares of Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) Stock

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) insider Gati Al-Jebouri acquired 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,256.83).
Pembridge Resources Stock Performance
LON:PERE opened at GBX 2.10 ($0.02) on Friday. Pembridge Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of £2.04 million and a P/E ratio of 13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.38.
About Pembridge Resources
