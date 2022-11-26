Gati Al-Jebouri Acquires 180,000 Shares of Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) Stock

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) insider Gati Al-Jebouri acquired 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,256.83).

Pembridge Resources Stock Performance

LON:PERE opened at GBX 2.10 ($0.02) on Friday. Pembridge Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of £2.04 million and a P/E ratio of 13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.38.

Get Pembridge Resources alerts:

About Pembridge Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Pembridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.