Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang Sells 91,800 Shares of Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang sold 91,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total transaction of C$110,187.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,287,448.98.

Han-Bom David Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Han-Bom David Hwang sold 66,456 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$83,734.56.

Gear Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.76 and a 1-year high of C$1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$314.24 million and a PE ratio of 2.52.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

