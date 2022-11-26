Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lowered by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 926.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 192,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 39.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,876,000 after acquiring an additional 178,892 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $186.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $186.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

