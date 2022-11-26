George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to C$172.00 at BMO Capital Markets

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WNGRF. Desjardins lowered George Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WNGRF opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.54. George Weston has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $127.97.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

