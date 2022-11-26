George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to C$175.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
WNGRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins downgraded shares of George Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
Shares of WNGRF opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average of $115.13. George Weston has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $127.97.
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
