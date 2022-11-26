Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 308,805 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 871,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 139,544 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 21.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 521,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

