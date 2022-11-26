Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659,935 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,740,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,320,000 after buying an additional 697,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,507,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,091,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,672,000 after acquiring an additional 90,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,136 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GIL opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

