Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 99,798 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 99,798 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $198,598.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,318,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,433,401.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance
NYSE DNA opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $12.48.
Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $31,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)
