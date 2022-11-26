Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $101.70 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.99 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.63.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.