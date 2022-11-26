Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2022

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.