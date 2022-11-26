Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 7.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

