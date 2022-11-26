Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 2,843 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.33.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,327 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $855.97 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $858.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $769.02 and its 200-day moving average is $701.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

