Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 5,900 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.

NYSE:EMR opened at $96.12 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

