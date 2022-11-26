Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Movado Group worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 164,228 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Movado Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,049,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Movado Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $688.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.20. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 13.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.