Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 87,705 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,705 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 110,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $168.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $30,161.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,545.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $30,161.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 174,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,545.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 986,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,160,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695 over the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

