Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of UGI by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 83.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.