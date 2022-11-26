Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 116,000 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.3% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCU. HSBC cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.76. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

