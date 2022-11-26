Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 127,096 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 858.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,096 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of National Instruments worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in National Instruments by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 5.3% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in National Instruments by 32.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NATI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

