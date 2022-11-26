Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 55,085 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,085 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.49. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

