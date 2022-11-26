Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 18,741 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,741 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

SHO stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

SHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading

