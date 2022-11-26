Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Shoe Carnival worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 131,468.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 115,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 105,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after buying an additional 97,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 80.4% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $708.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $42.73.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Insider Transactions at Shoe Carnival

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

