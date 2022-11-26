Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,655 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 2,507.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.3 %

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Shares of TPR stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

