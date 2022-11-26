Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SAP were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth $174,257,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SAP by 3,004.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 24.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,277,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,876,000 after acquiring an additional 253,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $110.65 on Friday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SAP from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.07.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

