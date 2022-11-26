Greenleaf Trust Has $405,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $378,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.