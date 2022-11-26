Greenleaf Trust Purchases 272 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 target price on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.