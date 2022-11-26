Greenleaf Trust Sells 420 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AerCap were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 71.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AerCap during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in AerCap by 47.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in AerCap by 604.9% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

AER stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $69.36.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AER. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

