Greenleaf Trust Sells 540 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $69.53 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

