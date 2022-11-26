Greenleaf Trust Sells 5,930 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSBD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after buying an additional 356,362 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,445,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,488,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,195,000 after buying an additional 213,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 188,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 1.3 %

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 204.55%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

