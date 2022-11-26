Greenleaf Trust Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,746 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,176 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $172.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $239.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

