Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Griffon has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Griffon has a payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Griffon to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Price Performance

Griffon stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. Griffon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Griffon by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter worth $296,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.