Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GESGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Guess’ in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess”s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

NYSE:GES opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.89. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GESGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 55.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 109.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 163,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the second quarter valued at $2,082,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at $2,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Guess’ news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

