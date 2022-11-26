H World Group (HTHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 28th. Analysts expect H World Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect H World Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $33.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 0.93. H World Group has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in H World Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,968 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in H World Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in H World Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in H World Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 42,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. HSBC lowered their target price on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.97.

About H World Group

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.