H World Group (HTHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 28th. Analysts expect H World Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect H World Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
H World Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $33.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 0.93. H World Group has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. HSBC lowered their target price on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.97.
H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
