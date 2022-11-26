Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haleon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Haleon’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Haleon from GBX 347 ($4.10) to GBX 298 ($3.52) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

HLN opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,351,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,724,000.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

