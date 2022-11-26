Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Receives GBX 24.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 24.67 ($0.29).

Several research analysts have weighed in on HMSO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.26) to GBX 26 ($0.31) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hammerson Price Performance

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 24.95 ($0.30) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 17.04 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 40.22 ($0.48). The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

