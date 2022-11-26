Head to Head Comparison: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) vs. CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAN and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $125.43 million 0.42 -$30.59 million ($1.38) -0.91 CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GAN.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

GAN has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GAN and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -43.18% -14.64% -11.30% CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -2.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GAN and CF Acquisition Corp. VI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 2 1 0 2.33 CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 1 0 3.00

GAN currently has a consensus target price of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 167.86%. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.92%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of GAN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

