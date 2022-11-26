Head to Head Contrast: Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) versus Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) and Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Prelude Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiseido has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.5% of Prelude Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prelude Therapeutics N/A -47.57% -44.02% Shiseido 3.19% 6.22% 2.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Shiseido’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Prelude Therapeutics and Shiseido’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prelude Therapeutics N/A N/A -$111.69 million ($2.55) -2.67 Shiseido $9.43 billion 1.77 $386.20 million $0.68 61.54

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Prelude Therapeutics. Prelude Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Prelude Therapeutics and Shiseido, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prelude Therapeutics 1 2 2 0 2.20 Shiseido 0 1 0 0 2.00

Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 52.49%. Given Prelude Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prelude Therapeutics is more favorable than Shiseido.

Summary

Shiseido beats Prelude Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing PRT1419, a potent and selective inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein; PRT2527, a potent inhibitor of CDK9 that exhibits high kinome selectivity; PRT-SCA2, which is in preclinical stage for multiple genomically selected cancers; PRT3645, a brain penetrant molecule that potently and selectively targets CDK4/6; and PRT-K4 that is in preclinical stage for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Shiseido

(Get Rating)

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. It sells its products through department stores, specialty stores, and drug stores. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

