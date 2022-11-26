Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Heartland Express has increased its dividend by an average of 93.5% annually over the last three years. Heartland Express has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

HTLD opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,800.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 577.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

